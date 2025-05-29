“A few years we also founded a local glamping site and many of our lovely guests always asked the same question; "What is there locally to do for families". This made us realise how far we would need to travel to attend a family festival. With the experience we've gained running the super successful Heart Of Wales 7s Sport and Music event, we've decided to do it ourselves, so here we are, creating an exciting, affordable and memory making event here, in the heart of mid Wales.”