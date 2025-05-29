A family festival organised by two Llanidloes teachers will open its doors to the public tomorrow (Friday, 30 May).
The Big Sleepover in Llanidloes offers two full days of non-stop fun for families from near and far.
Jordan and Sally Davies and their two sons run a number of sporting events across Wales.
“We are both teachers at the local high school in Llanidloes, home of the Heart of Wales 7s and The Big Sleepover,” they explained.
“But what is The Big Sleepover?
“A few years we also founded a local glamping site and many of our lovely guests always asked the same question; "What is there locally to do for families". This made us realise how far we would need to travel to attend a family festival. With the experience we've gained running the super successful Heart Of Wales 7s Sport and Music event, we've decided to do it ourselves, so here we are, creating an exciting, affordable and memory making event here, in the heart of mid Wales.”
Festival-goers will find a sports arena, big top, adrenaline sports, outdoor cinema, music arena, food vans and more at the Cae Hafren Rugby Field in Llanidloes.
The fun starts at 10am on Friday, 30 May, and ends at midnight on Saturday, 31 May.
