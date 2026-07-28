An exhibition celebrating the life and work of the acclaimed Welsh artist Mary Lloyd Jones has been launched in Aberystwyth.
The National Library of Wales’ launched the exhibition in the Gregynog Gallery on 24 July. Guests were welcomed by Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, National Library of Wales Chief Executive, and enjoyed presentations by Art Curator Morfudd Bevan, exhibition curator Mari Elin Jones and the artist’s daughter Gudrun Jones. There was also a reading of ‘Picture the Hand’, a specially commissioned poem by the National Poet of Wales, Hanan Issa, created to mark the exhibition.
For more than 60 years, Mary Lloyd Jones has developed a distinctive visual language shaped by the land, language and her identity. This exhibition explores the rich and interconnected themes that have shaped one of Wales' most important artistic voices.
Drawing on an extensive archive recently donated to the library and on works by Mary which were already part of the collection at the library, the ‘Mary Lloyd Jones: Layers’ exhibition invites visitors to celebrate a life of colourful creativity.
Rhodri Llwyd Morgan said: “Mary Lloyd Jones has been a valued and generous friend to the library. Thanks to her, we are privileged to hold an extensive collection of her remarkable work within the National Art Collection, ensuring that they are safeguarded for future generations to enjoy, study and be inspired by.
“This exhibition provides a wonderful opportunity to share some of these treasures and to celebrate her exceptional artistic achievements and her lasting contribution to the culture of Wales. We encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to visit and enjoy her incredible work.”
Mari Elin Jones, Interpretation Officer at the National Library of Wales and exhibition curator said: “Through this remarkable collection, the curiosity and creativity that have made Mary one of Wales’s most important artistic voices are brought vividly to life.”
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