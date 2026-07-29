The third Arts at Ceridwen summer exhibition runs from 7-16 August.
The exhibition, at the Canolfan Ceridwen Centre in Drefelin has lots of parking so pop in for some art, food, drink and ambiance.
It’s a welcoming, inclusive experience, a morning, afternoon or evening out, with something to offer everyone. Business owners Roger Broome and Simone Mansell feel “the experience offers the optimum ‘showcase and sales’ opportunity to the artists in the most relaxing environment for our visitors”.
Four late opening nights, (until 9pm are scheduled for 7, 8, 14 and 15 August, when the barn is open and staffed for evening viewings and purchases and there will be live music on those nights, as well as on the Saturday and Sunday lunchtimes. Just as exhibition entry and parking are free, so too is it free to come and listen to the exhibition’s talented musical guests.
“The bar will be open and good food will be available,” they added.
“The musical element is a key one for both of us. We want our community to anticipate the whole 10-day summer event with enthusiasm, for it to be enjoyable for all.
“We have 39 2D and 3D creative practitioners in 2026, four fewer than last year. We felt it was important to provide a little more space for our exhibitors. Those of you who visited in 2024 and 2025 will recognise some of the artists. But there’ll be new faces as well. It’s important to keep things fresh and interesting for all of us – the organisers, the artists and the visitors.
“We’re looking forward to this year’s show. It’s not a great moneymaker for us to be honest. We aim to break even, of course, but mostly we endeavour to contribute to the success of our exhibitors and to provide a positive, creative experience for all involved.”
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