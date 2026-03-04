Painter Carl Chapple will bring his exhibition to MOMA Machynlleth this month.
Carl works with dancers, particularly with National Dance Company Wales and Ballet Cymru, and he has an exhibition of his work with them coming up in Machynlleth from Saturday, 28 March through to Saturday, 9 May.
The show will feature dance pictures from the last few years, and also, as a nod to the comedy festival taking place in the town over May bank holiday, a few earlier portraits of comedians.
Explaining more about his work, Carl said: “For the past 10 years or so I have been working with dancers - particularly with Ballet Cymru and National Dance Company Wales - responding to rehearsals in theatres and dance studios, and collaborating in the painting studio through improvisation and experiment.
“My pictures draw on the shared fascination dancers and I have with the human figure, and with the expression of mood, narrative and so on through gesture and movement. These works may be classified as dance or figure painting, though in many cases the inspiration and creative process is very specific to particular people, and their ideas and personalities, and to that extent I consider them primarily to be portraits.”
He added: “This will be my third exhibition at MOMA Machynlleth (previous ones were held in 2007 and 2014), and will feature around 30 pictures - mostly oil paintings, though also a few drawings in charcoal.
“The show will mostly present pictures of dancers, though in nods to my earlier shows in the gallery - and to the Machynlleth Comedy Festival, taking place over the May bank holiday weekend - l will also include a small nude and several portraits of comedians.
“During the festival I’ll also be running my regular portraiture workshop in the gallery’s art studio.”
Portraits and Dance is at MOMA Machynlleth from 28 March until 9 May.
