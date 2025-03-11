Cardigan’s Mwldan offer three screenings, including The Royal Ballet's Romeo & Juliet ( 20 March, 7.15pm and 23 March, 2pm).
The Capulets and Montagues are sworn enemies, but it is love at first sight for Romeo Montague and Juliet Capulet when they meet.
They fall in love, profess their devotion to each other and secretly marry.
The stakes are raised for them when Romeo avenges the death of his friend Mercutio who has been killed by Tybalt, Juliet’s cousin. For this, Romeo is exiled from Verona. Meanwhile, Juliet’s parents are forcing her to marry another suitor. In order to be together, Romeo and Juliet must risk it all.
On 25 March (7pm), see A Night with Janis Joplin (12A).
This multi award-winning show celebrates Joplin’s unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, all of which made her a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock.
Fuelled by such unforgettable songs as Me and Bobby McGee, Piece of My Heart, Mercedes Benz, Cry Baby and Summertime, the show features a remarkable cast and breakout performances. A Night with Janis Joplin, written and directed by Randy Johnson, is a musical journey celebrating Janis and her biggest musical influences—icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, who inspired one of rock ‘n roll’s greatest legends.
This is a recording of a live performance.
On 30 March (2pm) see Dawn Of Impressionism: Paris, 1874 (PG).
The Impressionists are among the most beloved artists in history, millions flock every year to marvel at their masterpieces. Yet, they began as struggling, ridiculed outsiders. Learn their incredible story in this Exhibition On Screen film.
Tickets for all three screenings are available now from www.mwldan.co.uk (24/7) or by phoning the box office between 12pm and 8pm, Tuesday-Sunday on 01239 621200.