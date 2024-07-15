Rehearsals are in full swing for Attic Theatre's next production of ‘Blithe Spirit’.
Director David Foster has gathered together a talented cast and crew to present one of Noël Coward’s most loved comedies.
Socialite and novelist Charles Condomine invites the eccentric medium and clairvoyant Madame Arcati to his house to conduct a séance, hoping to gather material for his next book.
The scheme backfires when he is haunted by the ghost of his wilful and temperamental first wife, Elvira, who makes many attempts to disrupt Charles' marriage to his second wife, Ruth, who cannot see or hear the ghost.
Why has she come back? Is Charles happy to see her again? Will Ruth ever live up to Elvira’s physicality? Is Madame Arcati a fraud? Why did Edith really fall down the stairs? Will Dr and Mrs Bradman ever be invited back for dinner? Book your tickets at www.attictheatre.wales to find out!
The show runs from 31 July to 3 August.