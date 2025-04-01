Newcastle Emlyn’s Attic Theatre present ‘Overdub’ this April.
It follows struggling writer Jerry. Paying homage to Conan-Doyle, he assigns Holmes and Watson possibly their strangest, kinkiest case yet. Teaming with his best friend’s girl, the two scribes interact closely with their creations and enter the strange world of ventriloquism, where nothing is as it sounds.
Two bodies are found and a femme fatale is in the frame, but who is the real villain in a case where nobody is quite who they seem?
Will the trail of missed clues, red herrings, nappies and nuts, lead to the culprit?
Find out at the Attic Theatre, Cawdor Hall, Newcastle Emlyn SA38 9AF, from 23-26 April, at 7.30pm.