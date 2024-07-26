The Strata Florida Trust will welcome the Ceredigion Guild of Weavers, Spinners & Dyers for a weekend of demonstrations on 3 and 4 August.
Visitors to Ystrad Fflur will see the weavers in action from 11am to 3pm.
Guild members have created a piece of art of Strata Florida Abbey Arch to be displayed for the first time that weekend. It will become a permanent fixture in the Mynachlog Fawr Exhibition thereafter.
The event is free with donations to the Strata Florida Trust welcomed. Light refreshments will be provided.
“It would be lovely for as many people as possible to attend this interesting experience; a perfect day out for all the family,” said Strata Florida Trust director Carys Aldous-Hughes.
The Mynachlog Fawr Exhibition will be open to visitors wishing to learn more about the fascinating history of the site, with volunteers on hand to answer questions.
The trust is restoring Mynachlog Fawr farmhouse and farm buildings, bringing new economic, social and cultural life to the area, whilst also celebrating Strata Florida’s unique landscape and history.
A free exhibition is currently being on the site gives visitors a chance to explore the social and agricultural history of the house and the local area.
The exhibition also contains an interactive Virtual Histories educational experience, which allows visitors to travel back to see a day in the life of Mynachlog Fawr farm in 1947 and the abbey in 1238.
For more information about Ceredigion Guild of Weavers, Spinners & Dyers, visit http://www.wsdceredigion.org.uk/.
Strata Florida Trust is a member of MWT Cymru, an independent organisation representing around 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Ceredigion, Powys and Southern Snowdonia. For more information, visit https://www.mwtcymru.co.uk/.