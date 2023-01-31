For a ‘feel-good’ factor, it’s hard to find more reliable composers to turn to than Mozart or Dvořák.
Both feature in Dolgellau Music Club’s next concert at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor at 7.30pm on Friday, 3 February.
The Manchester-based Victoria Quartet will be joined by violist Catherine Yates, guest principal of the Hallé, BBC NOW and other leading orchestras, to perform Mozart’s String Quintet in C major K.515 and Dvořák’s String Quintet No. 3 in E flat Op. 97, glorious works full of rich sonorities and soaring melodies.
The programme also includes Quartet Fragments by Elgar, researched and edited by Iain Farrington, given their first public performance by the Quartet in June 2022.
If chamber music appeals, this will undoubtedly be a highlight of the season.
