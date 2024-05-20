The sun shone for Proms in the Field in Goginan.
The popular event launched last year returned for a second time on Sunday, 19 May.
Goginan Community Association organised the event on the community field in the village to raise money for Bronglais Hospital and Aberdovey Search and Rescue.
It started at 3pm and offered a programme packed full of musical entertainment right through to 7pm.
This year’s event featured a host of local talent including Aber Opera, Meibion y Mynydd, Aberystwyth Silver Band and Victoria’s String Quartet.
The compère for this year’s show was Sue Jones Davies.
Proms in the Field raised £1,500 last year and the money was donated to the Wales Air Ambulance.
Colin Armstrong from the association said: “A huge thanks to all the performers. Vicky’s Quartet, Aber Opera, Meibion y Mynydd and Aberystwyth Silver Band.
“Also a big thanks to all that helped with the set up and catering.
“Finally, thanks to all that attended the Proms.”