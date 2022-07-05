The magic of Matilda at Cardigan Castle

Members of Dynamix Performing Arts School will perform Matilda Jr at Cardigan Castle ( Dynamix Performing Arts School )

THE children of Dynamix Performing Arts School are back with the West End hit Matilda Jr.

The group present the show at Cardigan Castle on Saturday and Sunday, 9 and 10 July at 5pm (doors open at 4pm).

The story follows the Roald Dahl classic of gifted Matilda Wormwood as she begins her school life away from her cruel parents under the lovable Miss Honey and the terrible Miss Trunchbull!

Join Matilda alongside all the students of Dynamix Performing Arts School for an evening of entertainment for everyone.

Packed with high energy dance numbers and catchy songs children and adults alike will be wowed by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.