A man from Tywyn in Gwynedd has started 2026 by releasing a book of poems.
Tony Stringfellow has published his love life in the collection of poetry, called ‘Redundant Love Poems: Four weddings and decree absolutes’.
“This is a collection of love poems written over my life time to the loves of my life,” Tony explained.
“Four weddings and decree absolutes, and a lot of love affairs in between, this collection is the story of my love life in poetry, my linguistic journey with the women I have loved in my time, and truthfully, I have loved every one of them, but no names appear here, just the poetry.
It is a testimony to my lifelong search for a soul mate, for true love... but the journey is over now, and I am quite content living on the welsh coast with my border collie, Babe, the real love of my life! So they are now Redundant Love Poems!”
Tony was born and educated in Wolverhampton.
He attended St. Chad’s Grammar School and various colleges.
He is a well-known and respected artist and sculptor, and previously worked in the entertainment business for over 25 years.
Tony is no stranger to writing, having written books, many short stories and articles, and he has been writing poetry since he was 13 years old. He has also written and directed for his own production company.
The ultimate romantic, he has been married four times and has had numerous relationships in his quest for love.
Now retired and living on the Welsh coast with the love of his life, Babe, the Border Collie, he lays his romantic soul bare in the pages of ‘Redundant Love Poems: Four weddings and decree absolutes’, which is available to buy on Amazon. Visit https://amzn.eu/d/jlL6yP6
