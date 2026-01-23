Police are appealing for information after a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a road traffic collision in Tywyn.
At around 9.12pm on Wednesday, 21 January, police received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on the A493 in Bryncrug, Tywyn.
A 78-year-old man was air lifted to hospital in Cardiff with serious injuries, where he remains.
The road was closed for initial collision investigation but has since been re-opened.
Detective Inspector Timothy Evans of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “I am asking anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t already come forward to make contact with officers.
“I am also asking anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of a beige coloured Renault Modus being driven in the Tywyn area, prior to the collision between 8.45pm and 9.10pm, to get in touch at the earliest opportunity.”
Anyone with information that could assist our investigation should contact officers at the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, either via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 26000058199.
