“In bed with flu I read it and was captivated; it is as good as her sister's novels and the honesty and accuracy with which she wrote about the complex relationship between a woman and her alcoholic husband (behaviour Anne experienced daily with her brother Branwell) stirred memories of childhood and of complex conflicting feelings towards someone you love and admire but who leads such a chaotic destructive life. I do not think I had ever read such a truthful courageous account of this sort of experience.