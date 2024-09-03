Aberystwyth writer Lucy Gough launches her new play this week.
‘A Wild Tenant’ opens at Aberystwyth Arts Centre this Thursday, 5 September. The trailer above
Theatre, radio and TV writer Lucy said: “This play was like a stranger in the night, taking up residence and refusing to leave, bringing with it many unexplored buried feelings. It was a wild tenant, but also a joy to write, and has become - I hope - a darkly funny and honest play.
“It started when a TV producer told me to read ‘The Tenant of Wildfell Hall, Anne Bronte's novel.
“She was aware I had adapted ‘Wuthering Heights’ by Emily Bronte for radio and stage, and written about Charlotte Bronte. I was only vaguely aware of Anne Bronte and had not read this novel.
“In bed with flu I read it and was captivated; it is as good as her sister's novels and the honesty and accuracy with which she wrote about the complex relationship between a woman and her alcoholic husband (behaviour Anne experienced daily with her brother Branwell) stirred memories of childhood and of complex conflicting feelings towards someone you love and admire but who leads such a chaotic destructive life. I do not think I had ever read such a truthful courageous account of this sort of experience.
“I started an adaptation of the novel but quickly abandoned this to write my own play. Inspired by what it was that had touched a chord so profoundly, the play fell out! It is an intense, dark, sometimes violent but often funny two hander.
“Trapped in their isolated house by a snowstorm Hunter (Jams Thomas) and Heledd (Bella Merlin) navigate their relationship defined by his alcoholism and her strong creative, but suppressed, drive.
“I have tried to be as brave and honest as Anne Bronte.”
The play is co-directed by myself and Angharad Lee, with set design by Peter Lochery and costumes by Llinos Griffiths Gough.
“From the outset, I have had the privilege (in partnership with West Wales Domestic Abuse Agency) of running regular writing workshops.
“Participants have produced some extremely powerful pieces of writing. The intention of the workshops was simply to pass on what writing this play made me understand more than ever before, that engagement with the creative imagination and arts can give you an inner strength and resilience.
“These workshops will culminate in participants hearing some of their work read by the actors.
“On 29 August in Waterstones, I will be talking about inspiration and adaptation in conversation with Bella Merlin who has written books on actor training.”
The play is at Aberystwyth Arts Centre from 5-7 September before touring to Newport, Swansea, Caernarfon and Cardiff.