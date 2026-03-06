“In bringing these lines together, we are saying loudly and clearly that we will not be diminished. We say no to hate. We celebrate the strength and resilience of women like Athika using the power of collective voice and poetry. This piece stands as both a shield and a beacon — a reminder that when one woman is targeted, countless others will rise beside her, refusing to let her stand alone. Our shared words become a force that outlasts the noise, a testament to the unbreakable threads of community, courage and creativity.”