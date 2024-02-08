Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said: “Farmers across Wales have had enough. They feel let down by governments either end of the M4. From Tory-made trade deals which undermine our agriculture sector and their failure to match EU-funding – to Labour’s weakness in dealing with the impact on TB on family farms, their delivery of a Habitat Wales Scheme which risks undoing so many years of agri-environment work, and an unworkable plan to cover 10 per cent of their land with trees, with the loss of productive farmland.