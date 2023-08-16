Keep Wales Tidy is calling on communities to apply for an initiative that provides free gardening packages.
The Local Places for Nature initiative was launched in 2020 and has already helped create 1,000 gardens of all shapes and sizes across Wales by groups including community services, youth groups, sports clubs, charities and councils like Cyngor Tref Ffestiniog and many more.
The Starter Package is ideal for anyone in Wales looking to take on a small wildlife or small food growing project.
And don’t worry if you don’t know where to start – the Keep Wales Tidy team is on hand to advise and support on how to put your plants, tools and materials to best use.
Local Places for Nature was first introduced to help fight climate and nature emergencies, but benefits have now reached far beyond creating vital habitats, with new gardens helping bring communities together and providing a much-needed boost to people’s health and wellbeing.
We really hope that these spaces continue to be enjoyed for generations, Keep Wales Tidy says.
Keep Wales Tidy project officer Eurig Joniver said: “We’ll prioritise projects with strong community links and spaces in towns and cities or areas with limited or no access to nature.
“We’re also really keen to hear from Wales’ underrepresented groups – our team is on hand to help with your application, if needed.”