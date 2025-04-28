Hywel Dda Health Charities has been able to fund an echocardiography couch and stool for the Cardio-respiratory Unit at Glangwili Hospital.
The couch helps the team to perform heart ultrasound scans on patients.
Catrin Williams, Lead Clinical Scientist in Echo, said: “We are very grateful that charitable funds have enabled the unit to purchase the new echocardiography couch and stool.
“It is a specific couch which allows patients to adopt a lateral recumbent position safely and comfortably.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”