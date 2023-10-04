The Ceredigion branch of the Farmers’ Union of Wales held a successful information evening for members on the agricultural water pollution regulations facing the farming industry (NVZ regulations).
The meeting, which was held at Aberaeron Rugby Club, heard from FUW senior policy and communications officer Gareth Parry, who summarised and discussed the Control of Agricultural Pollution regulations; as well as Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council cabinet member for economy and regeneration, who discussed planning, the increase in agricultural planning applications and the problems caused by phosphate management in Ceredigion.
Dr Iwan Owen, a former lecturer from Aberystwyth University, addressed the management of nitrates, soil and grassland.
The evening concluded with a question and answer session and members asked pertinent questions, sparking a varied discussion.
FUW Ceredigion deputy county executive officer Dafi Jones said: “I thank our speakers for their informative and valuable contributions.
“Farmers in Wales now also have to create and keep risk maps, store organic manure (other than slurry) in compliance with Welsh Government regulations, with heaps stored on farmyards under cover or in temporary field sites, create Nutrient Management Plans, and record all applications, restrict nutrient applications to official crop limits and keep records of all imports and exports of manure.
“I’d like to therefore remind our members that we offer support and assistance.
“If you need help with the workbook to ensure your records are compliant with the legislation, need risk maps or need advice on any changes to legislation and what the requirements are on your business, please call into the office or give us a ring.”