If you’ve got a Greenhouse and you are a keen gardener, the chances are that you have your eye on a few extra special plants that you’ve always wanted to grow. You might not need a Greenhouse to keep them the whole year around, but it might be just the right environment to allow you to take cuttings, grow them from seed or indeed just to over winter them. Indulge your plant fantasies and buy the plants that you have set your heart on. It’s a good idea to find a specialist grower that has a similar passion for the same plants where you can learn a bit more about their needs and nurture. Look out for the NCCPG collection, or indeed a nursery that grows and sells them so that you can buy good plants from an expert grower and share in their knowledge and experience.