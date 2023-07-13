A risk management expert is urging the country’s farmers to improve their health and safety standards after official figures revealed a rise in the number of agricultural work-related fatal injuries across Wales.
Latest figures from the Health and Safety Executive revealed that four people in the country’s agricultural sector were killed in 2022/23 – one more than in the previous 12 months.
Alex Cormack, of Lycetts Risk Management Services, said: “It’s tragic that the number of deaths in Wales has increased.
“Some fatalities can be attributed to freak accidents, but others could be avoided by adopting a more rigorous approach to safety.”
A third of all fatal injuries in agriculture were caused by people coming into contact with cattle. This was followed by being struck by an object/falling from height, contact with machinery/contact with a stationary or fixed object, and contact with a moving vehicle/being trapped by something collapsing.
Three of the deaths in Wales were of self-employed farmers.
In Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire, a 58-year-old farmer was killed when he came into contact with cattle.
And a 63-year-old farmer in Carmarthen, and a 79-year-old farmer in Machynlleth were both killed died after being struck by an object
Mr Cormack said: “Over the last five years, 64 per cent of all fatalities in the sector involved the self-employed.
“This suggests that although employers may be conscientious about health and safety measures and training for their staff, they are not giving their own personal safety enough attention.
“The ‘cost-of-business’ crisis is putting a lot of pressure on the agricultural industry, and there could be a danger that in order to make savings, or to save time, some owners may be tempted to take risks. This could leave families devastated, and businesses ruined.
“To help prevent such tragedies occurring, risk assessments should be thorough, all appropriate training should be undertaken, and safety policies should be implemented.”