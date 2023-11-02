‘Ambitious Welsh farmers are perfectly placed to deliver healthy and nutritious, sustainable food alongside tackling climate change given the correct policy conditions and support frameworks.’
That was the key message from NFU Cymru president Aled Jones at the annual NFU Cymru Conference in Llandrindod Wells yesterday.
Despite the considerable challenges facing the Welsh agriculture industry in the months ahead, Mr Jones told the NFU Cymru Conference audience that farmers in Wales can still be optimistic about their future prospects and the multiple benefits the sector can provide for the people and communities of Wales.
Taking the lectern on the NFU Cymru Conference stage on Thursday, Mr Jones said that climate change remains at the front of farmers’ minds and that Wales’ maritime climate and topography mean the sector can be a ‘world-leader’ in the production of climate friendly food, feeding a growing population while meeting its climate change ambitions.
He said: “Climate change is the challenge of our time and NFU Cymru recognises that agriculture has a key role to play.
“Indeed, we were one of the first farming organisations in the world to set the ambitious goal of reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions for agriculture by 2040.
“At the same time as reducing our impact on the climate, we should not reduce our capacity to feed consumers with high quality, affordable Welsh food.
“In its recent progress report for Wales, the UK Committee on Climate Change identified that progress towards decarbonisation has been too slow in areas of devolved competence.
“Back in March 2022, NFU Cymru alongside industry partners submitted proposals to Welsh Government for a Low Carbon Farming Framework to support the uptake of low carbon farming practices quickly and at scale on Welsh farms ahead of the transition to the Sustainable Farming Scheme.
“It is disappointing that these proposals have subsequently stalled within government.
“Momentum and the confidence of farmers in environmental delivery is fast dissipating with the ending of Glastir in December and many of our farmers facing the ‘cliff edge’ in funding we warned would happen if these contracts were not extended.”
Mr Jones reiterated calls made by the union in a letter to the rural affairs minister last month for the introduction of a safety net mechanism for those hit hardest by the ending of Glastir.