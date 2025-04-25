A new study by Bangor University researchers has warned that the UK’s heavy reliance on imported wood could undermine its net zero strategy and increase global carbon emissions.
The research paper highlights the urgent need for domestic forestry expansion and improved management to meet growing wood demand sustainably.
Wood is a key low-carbon alternative to steel, concrete, and plastics, but the UK is the world’s second-largest wood importer and has amongst the lowest forest cover (13 per cent) of any country in Europe.
With only 20 per cent% of demand met by home-grown timber, the country faces risks from fluctuating global prices and long-term “wood security” concerns.
The study also found that relying on intensively harvested northern boreal forests—which store large amounts of carbon—could reduce the climate benefits of using wood in construction.
Increased logging in these forests could release more carbon than is saved by using wood instead of other materials.
To investigate this challenge, Bangor University researchers worked in collaboration with Woodknowledge Wales, which advances sustainable forestry, timber, and regenerative construction practices.
Their analysis shows significantly increasing domestic wood production—through expanded forestry and improved management—could meet rising wood demand while still supporting climate goals. However, major changes in land use policy and forestry practices will be needed.
To meet even a modest annual increase in wood demand (1.1 per cent per year), productive forest area would need to be expanded by 50 per cent over 50 years.
A more ambitious approach—doubling productive forest area and management changes to boost tree growth rates by 33 per cent—would deliver 175 per cent greater climate benefits.
However, if increase in wood demand is greater (2.3 per cent per year), only a combination of doubling forest area and boosting tree growth rates by 33 per cent would ensure long-term climate benefits.
Bangor University Professor John Healey, senior author of the study, said: “Our study highlights three major challenges for UK forestry. The first is expanding productive forests.
“The second is improving forest management. Higher productivity must be sustained despite rising threats from pests, disease, and drought.
“The third is maximizing wood use efficiency. Processing wood with minimal waste, reusing it, and adopting circular economy principles will be critical.”
He added: “Major policy reform is needed to meet these challenges. To ensure use of wood in place of other materials remains a sustainable net zero solution, the UK must limit the increase in its dependence on wood imports to avoid shifting carbon emissions and biodiversity loss overseas. To enable this, land use strategy must be reformed to enable the required forestry expansion and productivity increase.
“Growing more of its own wood is essential—not just for UK net zero targets, but for the global fight against climate change.”
Gary Newman, Chief Executive of Woodknowledge Wales said: “Woodknowledge Wales is delighted to be associated with this important paper. It makes a strong call to action for a long-term planting strategy, enhanced forest productivity and efficient wood use.”