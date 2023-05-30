Aberystwyth Ramblers will host a wildlife-themed walk around the town's Parc y Llyn nature reserve on Monday.
On 5 June at 2pm, Nick will lead an easy walk in the company of Chloe Griffiths, a well-known local ecologist who runs the Nature of our Village Project in Penparcau.
The walk will be a gentle stroll, starting from the back of the Morrisons car park next to the cycle path (grid ref: SN 5940 8043), through the glade to the river, along the river to the footbridge, then returning along the other side of the river to the start point.
Expect Chloe to explain about interesting flora and fauna en route and answer any related questions you may have. In particular, we will be on the lookout for bumblebees and butterflies.
The paths are flat but slightly uneven in places and the route is around 2km long. It is suitable for walkers of all abilities with an interest in learning more about the local natural environment. Post-walk refreshments will be available at a local café.
Contact the walk leader to book a place. Contact details can be found on the Aberystwyth Ramblers website. No dogs, except registered assistance dogs, by prior arrangement.