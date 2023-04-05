A PATHWAY in Lampeter has been upgraded thanks to an active travel grant.
Construction works have recently been completed to upgrade a path at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David Lampeter Campus following an Active Travel Fund grant award from the Welsh Government, which has been developed and delivered by Ceredigion County Council.
The path was identified for upgrade several years ago as part of future Active Travel route proposals in Lampeter.
The scheme included new dropped kerb and tactile paving provision within the town to help improve accessibility, particularly for the mobility and visually impaired community. This is part of the aims of the Active Travel (Wales) Act to improve accessibility for all to make increased active travel journeys.
Biodiversity enhancements have also been included such as new bird and bat nest boxes, several new mature trees planted, reinstatement of an otter holt on the river and new swales were dug out to assist with water run off in the area.
Keith Henson, Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services and Carbon Management, said: “I’m grateful to Highways and Environmental Services officers for making a successful grant application to the Welsh Government and developing and managing the construction of this scheme. This path previously became very muddy during the winter months and now we have a 2 metre wide tarmac path providing much improved year-round accessibility for pedestrians, mobility users and young families with pushchairs.
"We want people to make more active travel journeys instead of using their cars in our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint and help in the fight against climate change and this path also provides leisure and recreational benefits with access to this green and peaceful riverside path which can also provide healthier lifestyles and mental health well-being opportunities. This path also links into the new footway constructed on Llanfair Clydogau Road, as part of the new housing estate development nearby.”
Emyr Jones, Executive Head of Property & Estate Development for the university said: “I am most grateful to Ceredigion County Council for improving accessibility to our campus following the grant funded upgrade to this popular riverside path. This not only provides environmental improvements but enhances connectivity between the campus and the town. The local community now have improved access to the services and facilities on our site such as our Sports Hall and cafe, whilst our staff and students can make easier trips to a range of facilities within the town.
"Our green spaces have also been enhanced with the planting of new trees as part of this scheme, which compliments another project supported by the Council in planting 200 trees on campus as part of our recent Bicentenary celebrations. This is a great example of effective partnership working between Ceredigion County Council and ourselves to enhance local facilities and the environment.”