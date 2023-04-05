Emyr Jones, Executive Head of Property & Estate Development for the university said: “I am most grateful to Ceredigion County Council for improving accessibility to our campus following the grant funded upgrade to this popular riverside path. This not only provides environmental improvements but enhances connectivity between the campus and the town. The local community now have improved access to the services and facilities on our site such as our Sports Hall and cafe, whilst our staff and students can make easier trips to a range of facilities within the town.