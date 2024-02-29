Last October a report revealed Dŵr Cymru pumped millions of litres of untreated sewage into Welsh rivers including the Teifi. One of the worst performing water works was in Cardigan, when on 1,146 days between January 2018 and May 2023 untreated sewage was allowed to enter the Teifi without the works being at full capacity. Grassroots residents group Save the Teifi is now calling for a solid plan to be created, stating the “critical sewage pollution” has been unaddressed for over a decade.