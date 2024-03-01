Five Dyfi towns and villages have joined the Dyfi Biosphere UNESCO status as “areas of international significance”.
Llanbadarn Fawr and Faenor in Ceredigion, Bryncrug and Tywyn in Gwynedd, and Carno in Powys have joined the Dyfi Biosphere.
This new status also acknowledges the “people’s efforts to make a positive contribution to a more sustainable world.”
The Dyfi Biosphere was first recognised by UNESCO as one of its World Network of Biosphere Reserves in 2009, becoming the only UNESCO Biosphere in Wales, covering the Dyfi Valley and Aberystwyth.
Andy Rowland, who coordinates Dyfi Biosphere work through the environmental consultant firm Ecodyfi, said: “The UNESCO Dyfi Biosphere inspires people and organisations to work together in creating sustainable futures we can all be proud of.
“It connects people with nature and cultural heritage while strengthening the local economy.”
To do this, the Welsh government recently awarded the Dyfi Biosphere £25,000 to test innovative approaches to maintaining livelihoods, culture, and economies based on a healthy environment.
Jane Powell, Dyfi Biosphere Chair, said: “This funding means we can start to put the Biosphere on a more solid footing.
“We’re excited about supporting projects in the new areas, as well as working with schools and Young Farmers Clubs and developing the Blas Dyfi Taste brand for food businesses.”
Joining UNESCO’s biosphere status also gives the area access to education and research exchanges on food, citizen science, wellbeing, culture, and tourism.
Dyfi Biosphere is looking for ideas and members to join their work. Get in touch through www.dyfibiosphere.wales or [email protected].