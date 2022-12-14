An Aberaeron sheep farmer has been elected as the Farmers’ Union of Wales South Wales vice president.
Anwen Hughes farms 80 acres at Bryngido farm, just outside of Aberaeron, in partnership with her husband Rhodri.
The family keeps around 200 Lleyn and Lleyn cross ewes on a low input-high output, grass-based system.
Anwen has been farming since 1995 and in addition also owns in partnership with her mother Betty Davies a further 48 acres which is rented to her oldest son Glyn.
Speaking about her appointment, Anwen said: “I am delighted to take on the role as FUW vice president for the South of Wales.
“In my new role I look forward to working with members, union officials as well as our elected representatives in Cardiff and Westminster to ensure we have thriving, sustainable family farms here in Wales for generations to come.”
Anwen is a former FUW Ceredigion county chairman, FUW younger voice for farming vice chairman and chairman of the FUW’s education and training committee.