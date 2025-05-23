A Cwrtnewydd man will appear in Crown Court next month charged with fraud by false representation.
Nigel Garraway, of Cledlyn Dale, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 May.
The 62-year-old is charged with committing fraud by false representation in Aberaeron between 27 July and 3 August 2023.
No plea was entered at the hearing.
Garraway is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 20 June.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that hearing date.