“Gwynedd Council and partners seem terrified that Fairbourne may at some time in the future lie below high tide level. This is true but is of no real concern. The shingle spit is so massive that sea water will not be able to penetrate very far before the tide falls again. Water may collect in Fairbourne during periods of heavy rain, but this can be stored in the drainage ditch system and released into the estuary at the next low tide.