Borth’s race against the tides

By Felix Nobes   |   Community News Reporter   |
Wednesday 9th November 2022 1:25 pm
[email protected]
Share

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Borth and Ynyslas may have only a few decades before they become uninhabitable due to sea level rises, experts and residents fear.

Pick up a copy of this week’s Cambrian News, in shops today, to read Felix Nobes’ special report on the future of Borth.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Borth
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0