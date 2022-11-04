Celebrating 10 years of the coast path
A series of walks and pop-up art events have been held to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Wales Coastal Path.
Artworks have been installed at 10 locations along the coast path, including at Plas Glyn Y Weddw.
Lead artist at the Pwllheli site, Dan Llywelyn, said: “Poised on the Wales Coast Path, Plas Glyn Y Weddw occupies a special stretch along the Llyn as one of our nation’s cultural flagships.
“Both artist Brian Jones and poet Guto Dafydd have a deep affinity with this coastal region and responded with vigour.
“As a painter, I know how it feels to be working in a solitary existence but now again these rare causes call for a collaboration to introduce a cultural melting-pot of images and words that help to define an otherwise infinite set of sights and ideas that the path throws up.
“We hope walkers will stop in their tracks to absorb each of the 10 venues’ exhibitions and see how each pairing of artist and poet arrests a moment to savour.’
Poet Guto Dafydd said: “The coastal path is always a place to escape and enjoy the spectacular views the coastline has to offer, to clear my head and relax. But for previous generations it was a place of work and in my poem, I wanted to reflect that for my forbears the coast provided a livelihood and required strenuous labour.
“As I pass on my love of the path to my kids, I want them to appreciate that our privileged lives are only possible because of previous generations’ effort.”
Artist Brian Jones said: “Working on the coast path anniversary project gave me the opportunity to get out of my studio and walk sections of the varied landscape of the path.
“Defined on all sides by the sea and with huge skies, there is something almost numinal about the place, particularly at dusk.
“To be able to walk the whole length of Wales’ coast is a gift of access to the public.”
