Police officers have executed Misuse of Drugs Act warrants in Pwllheli and Tremadog.
On Wednesday morning, 17 December, PS3618 Williams and a team of officers carried out a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Warrant at a property on Ffordd Mela, Pwllheli, resulting in the discovery of a quantity of controlled substances with the investigation ongoing.
That night, PS3368 Atkinson and colleagues executed a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Warrant at a property in Isgraig, Tremadog.
The occupier was not present, but items linked to drug misuse were seized and will be subject to further investigation.
Inspector Iwan Jones thanked the community for sharing information that enables them to take action against those involved in drug misuse and supply.
“Together, we can prevent the harm that controlled substances cause, and I encourage all that live and work in the community to report suspicious behaviour,” he said.
