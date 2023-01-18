A NUMBER of schools in Ceredigion are closed this morning due to snow and ice.
A fresh warning for snow for much of inland Wales has been issued this morning for continued snow showers throughout today (Wednesday) up until 12pm on Thursday.
Ceredigion County Council said that six schools in the county are closed today and advised residents to take care due to the cold conditions.
The schools closed are Ysgol Henry Richard in Tregaron; both Ysgol Rhos Helyg sites in Bronant and Llangeitho; Ysgol Bro Pedr in Lampeter; Ysgol Dyffryn Cledlyn in Drefach and Ysgol Gynradd Felinfach.
A council statement added: “The council treated the primary routes overnight and will be assessing the situation this morning.
“The public are advised to exercise extreme caution and care.”
The current Met Office weather warning for snow and ice runs until 12pm today.
However, a fresh warning, which excludes coastal regions, has been issued by forecasters.
The warning, which runs until 12pm on Thursday, states: “Showers will affect the warning area, these falling as a mix of rain and hail near coasts, and sleet and snow inland at times, mainly overnight.
“This will lead to some temporary snow accumulations at low levels, whilst higher ground of Northern Ireland and Wales in particular, could see a further 2-5 cm of snow. For most parts of the warning area, however, ice will be the main hazard.”