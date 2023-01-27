Ceredigion County Council has been slammed for its inaction over a 'growing' sinkhole in Tanybwlch which is threatening beach access.
The hole near the bridge that crosses the Ystwyth river onto the shore first appeared in February 2020 and was cordoned off by the authority.
But the hole appears to be getting larger as the weeks pass while little or no work seems to have been done to fix the issue.
Councillors have been asking the county council for answers but have been left waiting months for an update.
Aberystwyth deputy mayor and town councillor Kerry Ferguson told the Cambrian News: “The sinkhole is an issue that is raised more often than not at the moment from residents in Aberystwyth, who are rightly so concerned at the length of time it is taking to fix.
“I absolutely appreciate that COVID-19 threw manner a spanner in the works, but it would be good to have a timeline from Ceredigion County Council as to when they expect the completed surveys and works to begin.
“I have to admit despite being informed in November last year that a survey was the next step, I am disappointed that Ceredigion County Council weren’t able to commit as to when this was taking place.
“With a date and rough timeline, I can at least inform concerned residents and ensure those in the area are aware the issue is being looked into in a timely way.”
Penparcau county councillor Carl Worrall said: “So a few town and county councillors over the past few months have contacted Ceredigion County Council to fix the growing hole at Tan-y-Bwlch beach.
“The hole is getting that big the security fence has fallen in the hole. So, you'd think they need to fix this problem as soon as possible before it gets worse.
“They have put a new and improved fence up, but ... just left the old fence in the hole. Why?”
The Cambrian News has approached the council for comment.