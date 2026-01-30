Plans to create two flats on the upper floors above a shop on Aberystwyth’s Great Darkgate Street have been lodged with Ceredigion County Council planners.
The scheme would see two flats built above the Vodafone store at 11 Great Darkgate Street.
The upper floors are currently used for storage.
Under the plans, the retail unit would be retained, with the first and second floors each containing a two bedroom flat.
Planning documents said: “The proposal is deemed to assist the regeneration of the brownfield site which currently comprises of a retail unit on the ground floor with ancillary storage spaces to the upper floor.
The scheme’s layout is “common throughout the town centre”, documents said, and would aid the provision of “much-needed housing”.
