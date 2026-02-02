Ceredigion’s Period Dignity Scheme has been able to offer comprehensive ‘book packs’ to all secondary and through-age schools and town libraries in the county, thanks to funding by Welsh Government’s Period Dignity Grant, and in partnership with Ceredigion’s Library Service.
The selection of literature included has been carefully chosen to support young people when it comes to menstrual health. It aims to promote period dignity, in a way that is inclusive and accessible to young people across Ceredigion.
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills, said: “By sourcing some additional funding made available through Welsh Government’s Period Dignity Grant, this initiative enables us to further enhance the learning opportunities available to young people in Ceredigion, by having a range of suitable literature available in our secondary and through-age schools and town libraries.
“Providing high‑quality resources is essential to supporting young people’s physical health, emotional development, and confidence during puberty. By introducing accessible literature, we help to normalise conversations and reduce stigma, particularly for those who may find it difficult to seek information or support.”
Chelsea Jones, member of Ceredigion Youth Council’s Period Dignity Sub-Group, said: “As a young person, I think it’s really important that schools and libraries have books about period dignity and menstrual health. Sometimes there is a stigma associated with such topics, and pupils may find it easier to pick up a book and read about it in their own time. Hopefully having access to a range of bilingual literature on menstrual health will benefit young people across the county, helping them to feel confident and informed when it comes to periods and growing up.”
Comments
