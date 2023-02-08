Tom Hill, Marine Energy Wales Programme Manager said: “Our coastline’s natural resources – wind, waves and tides – have tremendous potential to produce cheap, clean energy and support thousands of new jobs in the renewables sector. Tidal stream energy has come a long way in the past 10 years. The technology is proven, it is the challenge of commercialisation the industry now faces. The site-specific factors the Enlli Project faced, are real barriers, and this is why we are campaigning for sector investment, timely consenting and grid upgrades, so that Wales can capitalise on its renewable energy resources.”