A public consultation is being held about the ongoing river pollution from Dylife mine.
The abandoned mine 13km northeast of Llanidloes leaks zinc, lead, and cadmium to 20km of waterways including Nant Dropyns and Afon Twymyn through the site and into the Afon Dyfi.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is to launch the next phase of the pollution reduction programme in 2025 and is hosting a public event for it on Wednesday 13 March at Staylittle Community Hall, Llanbrynmair.
The drop-in from midday to 7pm is to gain opinions and share information about the proposals.
The plans include lining waterways, diverting the Nant Dropyns channel away from the site, constructing a ground-level barrier to the Afon Twymyn, and establishing surface water drainage.
The plans for the largest source of pollutants at Hirant and Great Tips will involve ‘regrading, stabilizing and establishing new drainage’.
Temporary works have already been completed preventing dressing soil erosion and improving surface drainage.
The mine dates back to Roman times and was responsible for Afon Twynmyn's failure to pass the European Water Framework Directive standards for metal pollutants.
NRW began the Metal Mines Programme with the Coal Authority in 2020 to address the pollution from Welsh mines.