A Machynlleth group have taken a stand against declining swift numbers, transforming their Co-op store into the ‘most swift-friendly in the UK’.
The Dyfi Biosphere Swift Project, launched three years ago by a group of volunteers enthusiastic about increasing the numbers of the now ‘Red Listed’ bird, recently installed their 200th box.
Their biggest project involved installing 17 boxes outside the Co-op store on Heol Maengwyn, creating potential homes for 32 pairs of nesting birds. Swift population has declined in Wales by an alarming 72 per cent since 1995.
Elfyn Pugh, volunteer coordinator for the project, said: “Swifts are fascinating birds, and we have an ethical duty to stop their decline in Wales and the wider UK. We are doing our bit as a project.
“We hope schools will utilise the boxes as an educational ‘tool’, a platform where children can discover more about swifts.” The boxes were installed by photographer Ben Porter and Ed Rhodes from Garth Holiday Park who leant his telehandler device.
The project was funded by local donations, previously had support from the Rotary Club and local carpenters to make the boxes.
The Co-op Swift Box Project launch will take place at Machynlleth MoMA on 6 April at 12pm.