A well-used and popular beach in Gwynedd will remain closed for the ‘foreseeable future’ due to flooding.
With more heavy rain expected, Gwynedd Council posted an image of the flooding at Black Rock Sands beach on its Facebook page on Friday, 6 January, and announced the closure of the narrow road leading to the beach.
The region experienced heavy rain last week prompting several flood warnings.
A council spokesperson told the Cambrian News last Wednesday: “The road between Black Rock Sands and Black Rock Caravan Park remains closed due to flooding.
“The council is continuing to monitor the situation and will reopen the road once the flooding has sufficiently receded. We thank motorists and other road users for their patience in the meantime.
“Due to the stormy weather which is forecasted to continue for some while yet it is difficult to set a timetable for the road to reopen.”
Cllr Gwilym Jones, county councillor for Morfa Bychan, said the rising water had affected the area around Treflys Road where nearby land was sodden following the recent rain.
“The flooding has affected a stretch of road just after you pass the turning to the beach at Black Rock,” he said on Friday, 6 January.
“To the right of that bit of road it is quite flooded due to the heavy rain we have been having.
“I saw the level of water on the road the same as fields, so the water had nowhere to go.
“It was still flooded yesterday, although I haven’t seen it today, it may go down, although I think there is more rain on the cards.
“To be safe, the council has closed the road.”
On its Facebook page on Friday, 6 January, Gwynedd Council posted ‘A Notice of Closure’ stating: “The road will be closed for the foreseeable future.”
Residents responding to the post on the council’s Facebook page questioned whether the flooding issue could be down to lack of maintenance on the road gullies designed to avert floods.
However, the council quashed this when asked about it by the Cambrian News.
A Gwynedd Council spokesperson said: There are no road gullies in the location susceptible to floods. The section of roads drains onto adjacent land, however due to the long period of persistent wet weather the adjacent land is saturated resulting in the surface water being unable to drain as normal.
“The council is investigating whether there options to drain this section of road by other means in the future.”