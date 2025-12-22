A landslide is affecting trains in Gwynedd.
The Ffestiniog Railway Company say the Welsh Highland Railway has been affected by the landslide near Tryfan Junction, 4.5 miles from Caernarfon.
Persistent heavy rain over recent weeks has caused a number of similar incidents in the area including the widely reported example on the coast at nearby Nefyn.
The incident is thought to have happened on Thursday morning on 18 December, during intense localised
rainstorms that were the subject of weather warnings.
The following day a full inspection of the railway was planned prior to operation of trains, and this revealed a considerable landslip that with around one hundred cubic metres of mud deposited on the line.
Santa train services from Caernarfon at the weekend continued to operate as planned but over a shortened route.
The railway company will have engineers and geotechnical consultants on site shortly and will formulate an
appropriate plan of action. Details of the impact on services between Christmas and new year will be communicated on Tuesday, 23 December once the engineers have completed their inspections and assessment.
Director and General Manager, Paul Lewin said: “The landslip occurred in a location close to a river which has seen land movements historically. When the railway was rebuilt in this area it was strengthened to better protect it. Early indications are that this worked effectively but that has not prevented a torrent of slurry like mud from being deposited on the line during the intense rain storm. It is pleasing to note that our safety inspection regime identified the problem promptly before any trains operated in the area.”
