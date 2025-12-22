Director and General Manager, Paul Lewin said: “The landslip occurred in a location close to a river which has seen land movements historically. When the railway was rebuilt in this area it was strengthened to better protect it. Early indications are that this worked effectively but that has not prevented a torrent of slurry like mud from being deposited on the line during the intense rain storm. It is pleasing to note that our safety inspection regime identified the problem promptly before any trains operated in the area.”