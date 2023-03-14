FORECASTERS have issued a weather warning for heavy rain later this week.
Following the sub-zero temperatures of last week, the weather has turned milder, but a front is heading in, which will bring the possibility of 100mm of rain on Thursday.
The yellow weather warning, which covers most of Wales, runs from midnight on Thursday until 3pm Thursday.
The Met Office says: "Rain is expected to set in during Wednesday evening, turning particularly heavy and persistent overnight especially over southwest facing hills.
"40-70 mm is likely quite widely, with the wettest spots possibly seeing in excess of 100 mm of rain.
"The rain will be coupled with generally windy conditions which is likely to further reduce visibility from spray.
"Conditions will slowly improve through Thursday afternoon."
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “The transition to milder air in the second half of the week might be welcome for some, but it brings with it wet and windy conditions, as low pressure moves in from the west, which will bring some heavy and persistent rain to some western and northern areas, as well as some gusty winds, especially for exposed coastal areas.”
The Met Office added that where the boundary between mild and cold weather lies over the weekend is subject to some uncertainty at the moment.