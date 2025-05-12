Thunderstorms could lead to some flooding and disruption across the region today (Monday, 12 May), the Met Office warns.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for the whole of Wales and beyond from 12pm today until 10pm tonight.
The Met Office say “spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures”.
The warning adds: “Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
“Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Monday afternoon.
Whilst these will be fairly fast-moving, rain may be intense for short periods of time and produce 20-30 mm in less than an hour, with 40-50mm within 1-2 hours in one or two places where thunderstorms grow larger. Lightning, hail and gusty winds will be additional hazards. Showers and thunderstorms will ease through the evening.”