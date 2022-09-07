Frustrations remain over scrapped Llanbedr bypass
Frustration over the scrapping of Llanbedr bypass remains, with one resident, who does not wish to be named, feeling particularly angry.
The Cambrian News reader, who would only say that they have been a local resident for 30 years, said the main point that continually seems to be missed is that the bypass plan was cancelled by the Welsh Assembly Government “on a completely false premise, namely that it would be disadvantageous to the climate due to extra pollution, when the exact opposite is the case”.
“The main issue here is that traffic on the bypass would be travelling at around the best economic speed, i.e. with less fuel consumption per mile, at around 40 to 50 mph.
“Currently, traffic through Llanbedr is often crawling, or even at an engines running standstill, for up to 20 mins sometimes, but always using more fuel per mile.
“If anyone doubts this point, many modern cars have a digital readout of average mpg on the journey (typically up to four hours previously) and a continuous graphical display of short-term fuel consumption at any one time over the preceding four hours and these displays prove the point easily. Moreover the bypass offers a slightly shorter travel distance, so there would be a double saving of fuel and pollution with the bypass.
“The second issue is the WAG position that the bypass would be attract additional traffic to the area. I have my doubts that there would be any increase in commercial traffic and it’s hard to imagine that the presence of a bypass would seriously attract more leisure traffic for that reason alone.
“However, even if it did so, the gain in local traffic would be exactly equal to the loss of those traffic movements in the areas from which it originated and through which it arrived. In other words, the net load would be unaltered on a UK national, or even global, basis. Or does the WAG think that extra cars would be bought and operated simply to take advantage of the Llanbedr bypass?
“Of course, there would be an extra load of pollution as a result of the construction process but that is of course a one-off event, not continuous but to be offset against the long-term benefits as first outlined above. The vital safety improvements that the bypass would bring are, really, essential.
“I have seen that there is a counter-proposal to seek UK funding for a ‘green corridor’ (for which there is currently no detail around) but which would weigh in at some £41m compared with £14m for the bypass. What madness is this?!”
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The threat from climate change means we must take a different approach to transport, which is why set up an independent roads review to look in detail at the plans to increase road capacity in Wales.
“Like the Welsh Government and many other organisations, Gwynedd Council has declared a climate emergency. We will work with the council to develop sustainable solutions to address traffic issues in the village.”
