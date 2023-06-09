The Farmers’ Union of Wales has met with leaders to discuss the role played by agriculture in future net-zero policies.
The FUW raised numerous suggestions and concerns related to achieving net zero with Rt Hon the Lord Deben (John Gummer), chairman of the Climate Change Committee and Dr Nikki Rust, head of nature, land and agriculture at the CCC.
Issues discussed included the dangers of off-shoring emissions due to trade deals and imported food, the need for a well-thought through and financed transition for farmers, meat and dairy consumption proposals, tree-planting, carbon calculators and the need for low-carbon farming practices to make business sense for farmers.
FUW president Glyn Roberts said: “We emphasised the need for a balanced way forward – ensuring that zet-zero policies consider economic, social and environmental implications, without succumbing to ‘carbon tunnel-vision’, especially when it comes to tree-planting for carbon offsetting purposes.”
Union officials further stressed that the radical change to farming subsidies and policies must be prepared for properly in a balanced manner to ensure their success and to provide certainty - both for climate change mitigation goals and for farmers.
“We have repeatedly called on the Welsh Government to ensure an evolution – not revolution – approach when it comes to changing current schemes, providing stability and a fully funded transition into the Sustainable Farming Scheme,” Mr Roberts said.
“We will continue to work with them in partnership and fully appreciate the challenge of achieving the next Welsh Government carbon budget target to reduce emissions by 58 per cent by 2030.