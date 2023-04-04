Professor Iain Donnison, Head of IBERS at Aberystwyth University, commented: “In their recent advice to the Welsh Government, the Committee on Climate Change has indicated that around 40,000 hectares of peat in Wales should be restored by 2050 as part of Wales’ contribution to combatting climate change. In this project we are demonstrating how it is possible to restore upland blanket bogs by removing the dominant vegetation and increasing the amount of Sphagnum moss. We are also investigating how the plant material that we remove from these areas can be reapplied as a biochar to help further suppress greenhouse gas emissions.