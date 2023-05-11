The Farmers’ Union of Wales has welcomed the announcement that the implementation of the 170kg nitrogen per hectare whole farm limit will be further extended from 30 April to 31 October.
Regulation 4 of the Water Resources (Control of Agricultural Pollution) (Wales) Regulations 2021, which sets an annual whole farm nitrogen limit from organic manure of 170kg per hectare, was initially delayed from 1 January to allow the Welsh Government time to consult on proposals for a licensing scheme to increase that limit.
FUW president Glyn Roberts said: “We sincerely hope this six month extension will allow the Welsh Government to fully understand the repercussions this limit will place on farming businesses and the Welsh agricultural industry, and allow them to seize this opportunity to introduce a scheme that helps to address our concerns.
“The need for this second extension simply demonstrates the complexity of the regulations we are dealing with, and as such, we strongly urge the Welsh Government to delay the regulations set to be introduced next year until alternative technological solutions are considered and the regulations reviewed."