Forty people including members of the local Cwm Penmachno community, National Trust staff, and representatives from Natural Resources Wales, Eryri National Park and Llais y Goedwig gathered earlier this month to plant a mix of native broadleaf hedges on the hillsides. Stretching the length of 30 football fields once finished and established, the hedgerows will benefit nature, people and climate by connecting habitats, capturing carbon and helping to reduce flooding in the local area. They will create corridors that connect the landscape at Y Foel to larger woodland spaces and offer a lifeline to a host of woodland species such as Lesser Horseshoe Bats who use hedgerows as ‘commuter routes’ to find feeding areas and roost sites.