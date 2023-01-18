A HOST of Ceredigion establishments have been handed new hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
14 businesses in total have been inspected over the last two months, with the results of those inspections now on the hygiene watchdog’s website.
Two takeaways were handed a one rating by inspectors.
Pizzalush at 51 Great Darkgate Street was inspected on 25 November and has been handed a rating of one out of five.
Inspectors said improvement was needed in the hygienic handling of food, including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.
Improvement is also needed in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building
Inspectors stated that the management of food safety needed major improvement, with system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.
Canton Kitchen on 17 High Street, Lampeter, was rated on 4 December and also handed a one rating.
Inspectors said major improvement is necessary in the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.
Major improvement was also needed in the management of food safety, but the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building was 'generally satisfactory'.
Baravin on Llys y Brenin in Aberystwyth received a three out of five hygiene rating from inspectors when they visited on 1 December.
The report says the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building was good, with hygienic food handling and management of food safety being generally satisfactory.
Elsewhere, a slew of establishments have received the top rating of five.
Cledlyn Lake at Cefnrhyddlan Uchaf, Llanwenog was inspected on 9 January and received top marks.
Dragonfly Bistro Limited at 7 St James'S Square, Aberystwyth, was inspected on 10 December and received a five rating.
The Daffodil at Penrhiwllan was inspected on 7 December and also receives a five rating.
Bwlch Nant Yr Arian Visitor Centre was inspected on 6 December and receives a five rating.
Caffe Nero on 25 Great Darkgate Street was also inspected on 6 December and receives a five rating.
Saith Seren/Seven Stars Inn in Llechryd was inspected on 7 December and received a five rating.
Cardigan Fried Chicken at 53 Pendre, Cardigan, was inspected on 15 December and received a five rating.
Paradise Pizza at Unit 3 Regent Street, Aberaeron, was inspected on 8 December and rated five.
Domino's Pizza on Alexandra Road, Aberystwyth, was inspected on 6 December and received a five rating.
Istanbul Kebab at 50 Terrace Road, Aberystwyth, was inspected on 29 November and received a five rating.
Spartacus Takeaway on 36 Northgate Street, Aberystwyth, was inspected on 28 November and also received a five rating.